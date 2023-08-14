Former state Sen. Jordan: ‘It’s about time’

9 minutes ago
Former state Sen. Jen Jordan exited the Fulton Courthouse at around 11:22 a.m.

The Atlanta Democrat said she spoke to the grand jury for about 40 minutes, including about hearing testimony from Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s one-time personal attorney, in Dec. 2020 that spread misinformation about the vote count at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Jordan declined to answer additional questions about her testimony, but when asked about the investigation entering the indictment phase she responded, “It’s about time.”

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

