Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender in Georgia case

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, is expected to surrender at Fulton County jail sometime on Wednesday on charges relating to his work to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia. The Associated Press reported he was heading to Atlanta from his home in New York. Giuliani and Trump are among 19 people indicted on conspiracy charges in the Georgia case.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I am defending the rights of all Americans, as I did so many times as a United States attorney,” Giuliani told reporters as he left his apartment in New York on Wednesday, according to AP. He added that he is “fighting for justice” and has been since he first started representing Trump. Previous AJC coverage: Republicans behind Giuliani’s Georgia election hearings mum on his false statements