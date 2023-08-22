Department of Natural Resources gets new commissioner

The board of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday approved Walter Rabon as the department’s commissioner, effective immediately, at a salary of $195,000.

Rabon has been serving as interim commissioner since July 1 and was nominated by Gov. Brian Kemp, who praised Rabon in a press statement following the vote.

“Throughout his many years of service to the State of Georgia and our Department of Natural Resources, Walter Rabon has dedicated himself to the mission of protecting hardworking Georgians and their ability to enjoy our outdoor spaces,” said Kemp. “I look forward to DNR’s continued success ensuring our state is a good steward of its natural resources as he continues to lead the department.”

Rabon has been with the department since 1993, when he started as a conservation ranger, a role now known as game warden, and advanced through the agency’s law enforcement division before becoming commissioner. He has a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Brenau University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University, according to the DNR.

In a brief interview following the vote, Rabon said he did not plan to make any major changes to the agency. He said recruitment and retention were the biggest challenges, and that budget discussions with the governor’s office were underway.

“The Department of Natural Resources was already on a great track,” Rabon said. “We just hope to continue down that path.”

He also addressed his 2017 arrest for driving under the influence following a car crash in rural Jasper County, about 60 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

“I’m not a perfect man,” Rabon said. “I’ve made bad decisions and I’ve been responsible and accountable for those decisions and work every day to overcome those bad decisions.”

Rabon’s appointment is the second recent change at the top ranks of the DNR. Earlier this month, the board voted to name Jeff Cown as head of the Environmental Protection Division of DNR.

Rabon said the environmental protection division, while under DNR, operates with more independence than the other divisions in enforcing regulation.