BreakingNews
Final AJC midterm poll: Kemp leads Abrams, deadlocked Senate race
ajc logo
X

Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A woman was shot multiple times while in bed early Monday morning by gunfire that came from outside an apartment in northwest Atlanta, police said.

Officers were called to the Gardens at Washington Park on Mayson Turner Road around 2:10 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. The woman was taken to the hospital, but police did not reveal the severity of her injuries.

She was the only person inside the apartment who was injured, but officials did not say who else was inside. Investigators have not determined if the shooting was targeted.

No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING: Mayor names Schierbaum as next Atlanta police chief18m ago

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’
2h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Bradley’s Buzz: At last, UGA faces a test of its Eastern eminence
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
5h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
5h ago

Credit: Simmons family

At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 killed in shooting near event venue in West Midtown, police say
15m ago
BREAKING: Mayor names Schierbaum as next Atlanta police chief
18m ago
1 dead, 2 injured after being shot in vehicle in Brookhaven
1h ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
5h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top