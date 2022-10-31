Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say

A woman was shot multiple times while in bed early Monday morning by gunfire that came from outside an apartment in northwest Atlanta, police said.
Officers were called to the Gardens at Washington Park on Mayson Turner Road around 2:10 a.m. after getting reports of a person shot, Atlanta police said in a news release. The woman was taken to the hospital, but police did not reveal the severity of her injuries.
She was the only person inside the apartment who was injured, but officials did not say who else was inside. Investigators have not determined if the shooting was targeted.
No further information has been released.
