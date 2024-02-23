Woman rescued, 2 dogs dead after fire engulfs DeKalb home

A woman has been hospitalized after a fire engulfed her DeKalb County home early Friday morning, according to authorities.

DeKalb fire officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that crews got a call about a fire at a home on Fair Lane in the Candler-McAfee area shortly before 2 a.m.

Heavy flames were already coming from the home when firefighters arrived and found the woman in a hallway just outside a bedroom, spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.