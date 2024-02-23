Woman rescued, 2 dogs dead after fire engulfs DeKalb home

A woman has been hospitalized after a fire engulfed her DeKalb County home early Friday morning, according to authorities.
DeKalb fire officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that crews got a call about a fire at a home on Fair Lane in the Candler-McAfee area shortly before 2 a.m.
Heavy flames were already coming from the home when firefighters arrived and found the woman in a hallway just outside a bedroom, spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
She was suffering from smoke inhalation and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, he said. Two dogs in the home were found dead.
Daniels said investigators believe the fire started outside in the carport area and spread to the attic, which then filled the house with smoke that overtook the victim and her dogs.
No other details have been released by authorities. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
