Woman found dead in Cobb home during wellness check, police say

Cobb County police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home near Kennesaw on Monday afternoon.
The body was found during a wellness check at a residence on Evian Way, police said. The street, which has only two houses, is located near the intersection of Mars Hill Road and Hadaway Road.
The woman’s name was not released.
Police have not released information about what led to the incident but said there wasn’t a danger to the public.
