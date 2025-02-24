Breaking: Head of Stacey Abrams-founded New Georgia Project to step down
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Woman found dead in Cobb home during wellness check, police say

A woman was found dead during a wellness check inside a home in Cobb County on Monday afternoon, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A woman was found dead during a wellness check inside a home in Cobb County on Monday afternoon, police said.
By
50 minutes ago

Cobb County police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home near Kennesaw on Monday afternoon.

The body was found during a wellness check at a residence on Evian Way, police said. The street, which has only two houses, is located near the intersection of Mars Hill Road and Hadaway Road.

The woman’s name was not released.

Police have not released information about what led to the incident but said there wasn’t a danger to the public.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

A man and a woman were found dead Thursday at an apartment complex just off Pleasant Hill Road.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Police investigate possible murder-suicide at Duluth apartment complex

89-year-old wandered away and died after Marietta senior care home failed to check on her

New report says assisted living facility with previous staffing citation didn't notify police for nearly two hours after she went missing.

Husband, wife killed in plane crash near Covington airport

The Latest

Rudy Giuliani had to promise to never defame the two election workers again.

Credit: AP

Rudy Giuliani pays Fulton election workers, ending defamation case

22m ago

DeKalb judge faces calls to resign over posts about Gaza

38m ago

Girl dead, 6 others hurt in multivehicle wreck on I-20 West in DeKalb

2h ago

Featured

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.