Woman arrested, accused of setting fire at Buckhead MARTA station

A woman was arrested after smoke began to fill a Buckhead MARTA station Tuesday evening, officials said.

The heavy smoke that poured out of the building is due to a patron setting fire to at least one trash can inside the station, which is located on Peachtree Road, at around 6:35 p.m., MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said. Atlanta firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze that was near the entrance gate.

“Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find a small trash fire on the platform inside the MARTA station,” Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed.

MARTA police took the suspect into custody around 7:30 p.m., Fisher said. Her name and charges were not released.

Rail services have resumed to normal operation and no injuries were reported.

