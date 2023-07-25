Woman arrested, accused of setting fire at Buckhead MARTA station

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A woman was arrested after smoke began to fill a Buckhead MARTA station Tuesday evening, officials said.

The heavy smoke that poured out of the building is due to a patron setting fire to at least one trash can inside the station, which is located on Peachtree Road, at around 6:35 p.m., MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said. Atlanta firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze that was near the entrance gate.

“Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find a small trash fire on the platform inside the MARTA station,” Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson confirmed.

MARTA police took the suspect into custody around 7:30 p.m., Fisher said. Her name and charges were not released.

Rail services have resumed to normal operation and no injuries were reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

WATCH: What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus6h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
4h ago

Georgia college campus named second most beautiful in the nation
5h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
4h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Armed, wanted man wearing body armor shot by Sandy Springs police
2h ago
Acworth man gets 12 years in prison for shooting cousin in both legs
3h ago
Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
4h ago
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
2h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top