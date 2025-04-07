Crime & Public Safety
Woman, 87, fatally struck by train in SW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police are seen assisting Norfolk Southern police after a woman was killed by a train in southwest Atlanta on Monday. April 07, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

By and
Updated 32 minutes ago

An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a freight train in southwest Atlanta on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at the Lee Street crossing on Norfolk Southern railroad tracks around 1:30 p.m., a Norfolk Southern spokesperson confirmed. CSX said it was operating the train.

Atlanta police responded after getting a call about a pedestrian struck by a train near the 800 block of Murphy Avenue.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the incident was believed to be an accident. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The investigation is being handled by Norfolk Southern police, officials said. No other details were provided by authorities.

