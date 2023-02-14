West Georgia man who prompted SWAT standoff convicted of murder

Aaron Tarrie Ashley Sr., 41, was found guilty of murder, among other charges, for killing a man with a shotgun and concealing the body behind his Bremen home, Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said Tuesday. Ashley claimed at trial that he shot the victim, Christopher Cook, in self-defense, Cranford said.

The fatal shooting took place at Ashley’s home on Jan. 19, 2020, Cranford said. Few details were released about the circumstances around the killing, but Cranford said Ashley was in his home when he shot Cook.