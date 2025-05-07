‘We will always remember you’: Hall County teacher killed in motorcycle crash

The devastating and sudden loss of Coach Vega is still so hard to believe & has deeply affected all of us. Vega was more than just a coach to our team- he was a mentor, a motivator, & a constant source of encouragement & positivity to our girls. Prayers needed for the EH family! pic.twitter.com/vyH7ObY3jf — East Hall Lady Vikings Softball (@EHHSLVSoftball) May 7, 2025

The state patrol has not said if the Suburban’s driver will face any charges.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of teacher and coach Victor Vega,” said Stan Lewis, the school district’s director of communications and athletics, in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our prayers go out to the Vega family, the students and faculty at East Hall High School, and the East Hall community.”

A crisis team is at the high school to support students and staff struggling with the loss.

Vega, a business teacher, earned his master’s degree in business administration from Park University in Parkville, Missouri, according to his biography on the school’s website. He played baseball in college, giving him the needed experience to help coach baseball and softball teams at East Hall. He also collaborated with the Atlanta Braves to develop young baseball players, his bio states.

Before his career in education, Vega served in the U.S. Air Force.

“He was a beloved teacher, coach, husband and father who lit up every room he entered,” the East Hall High School Athletics Department wrote on social media. “His passion for students was unmistakable, and his impact on the East Hall community was profound. Coach Vega will be deeply missed. We will always remember you, Coach Vega.”