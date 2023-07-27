WATCH: 1 arrested after laser interferes with Gwinnett police helicopter

A man was arrested Saturday in Gwinnett County after he was accused of pointing a laser at a police helicopter, authorities said.

Gwinnett police have charged Aurelio Angeles Bautista, 36, of Dalton, with pointing a laser at an aircraft, police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said. The case will also be referred to the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter was conducting an air security check Saturday when a green laser was pointed at the aircraft’s cockpit and camera, Valle said. Video footage of the incident shows the laser coming from a commercial area near the intersection of Satellite Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road.

The footage shows an event taking place in a parking lot with a large video screen and a white tent. As the helicopter circles the area with its camera trained on the parking lot, a green laser flashes from the ground, temporarily obscuring the camera’s view. The laser can be traced back to an area behind the tent, next to a car parked with its hazard lights flashing, the video shows.

Despite the interference, the helicopter’s crew was able to pinpoint the location of the laser and two officers were dispatched to the scene.

After a short investigation, Bautista was identified as the man with the laser and taken into custody.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with onboard equipment,” Valle said. “This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft and the general public.”