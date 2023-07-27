WATCH: 1 arrested after laser interferes with Gwinnett police helicopter

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

A man was arrested Saturday in Gwinnett County after he was accused of pointing a laser at a police helicopter, authorities said.

Gwinnett police have charged Aurelio Angeles Bautista, 36, of Dalton, with pointing a laser at an aircraft, police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said. The case will also be referred to the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter was conducting an air security check Saturday when a green laser was pointed at the aircraft’s cockpit and camera, Valle said. Video footage of the incident shows the laser coming from a commercial area near the intersection of Satellite Boulevard and Pleasant Hill Road.

The footage shows an event taking place in a parking lot with a large video screen and a white tent. As the helicopter circles the area with its camera trained on the parking lot, a green laser flashes from the ground, temporarily obscuring the camera’s view. The laser can be traced back to an area behind the tent, next to a car parked with its hazard lights flashing, the video shows.

Despite the interference, the helicopter’s crew was able to pinpoint the location of the laser and two officers were dispatched to the scene.

After a short investigation, Bautista was identified as the man with the laser and taken into custody.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous because it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with onboard equipment,” Valle said. “This activity is illegal due to the potential harm it can do to the pilots, the aircraft and the general public.”

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge issues order in favor of Atlanta public safety training center opponents 3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

City leaders celebrate Marvin Arrington, Sr. as an Atlanta trailblazer
20m ago

Credit: City of Forest Park

Metro Atlanta hiring hot in June, but unemployment still ticking up
55m ago

Credit: AP

Trump says his lawyers have met with DOJ ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
1h ago

Credit: AP

Trump says his lawyers have met with DOJ ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
1h ago

Credit: Contributed

Gruesome Piedmont Park stabbing was 2 years ago this week
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jaeson Daniels

A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy daycare fire. His puppy was inside
47m ago
Cops: Motorcyclist topped 100 mph before Duluth crash that killed pedestrian
1h ago
GBI: Deputy returns fire after veteran shoots at bomb robot amid standoff
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
9h ago
Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
4h ago
The best snacks for a road trip? The CEO of Georgia-based Stuckey's has some ideas
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top