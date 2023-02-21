TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More warm temps, some showers possible

There’s more springlike weather in store for North Georgia Tuesday, including the possibility of a few spotty showers.
“Call it a spring preview,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Today is actually the first day our average high temperature gets back into the 60s. We’re past the coldest part of the year, obviously.”
Today’s high temperature will get higher than that, though, reaching the low to mid-70s.
There is a slight chance of scattered showers today and every day through the weekend, Monahan said.
“Nothing heavy, no big storms. But a little bit of spring shower activity over the next few days,” he said.
The rain is not expected to stop temperatures from reaching near-record highs on Wednesday and Thursday, however, with projected highs at or near 80 degrees.
If the high exceeds 81 degrees Thursday, that would be the warmest February day on record in Atlanta going back 140 years, Monahan said.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
