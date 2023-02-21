BreakingNews
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
X
Dark Mode Toggle

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: More warm temps, some showers possible

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

There’s more springlike weather in store for North Georgia Tuesday, including the possibility of a few spotty showers.

“Call it a spring preview,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Today is actually the first day our average high temperature gets back into the 60s. We’re past the coldest part of the year, obviously.”

Today’s high temperature will get higher than that, though, reaching the low to mid-70s.

There is a slight chance of scattered showers today and every day through the weekend, Monahan said.

“Nothing heavy, no big storms. But a little bit of spring shower activity over the next few days,” he said.

The rain is not expected to stop temperatures from reaching near-record highs on Wednesday and Thursday, however, with projected highs at or near 80 degrees.

If the high exceeds 81 degrees Thursday, that would be the warmest February day on record in Atlanta going back 140 years, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ by secession56m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
14h ago

State finds Cobb schools denied services for student with disabilities
16h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Lanes reopen after crash investigation on I-285 North in DeKalb
50m ago
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
1h ago
Man arrested, accused of strangling woman, killing unborn baby in Hall County
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top