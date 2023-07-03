TUESDAY’S WEATHER: High temperatures, late afternoon storms for 4th of July

The holiday weather is expected to be worth celebrating for much of this Fourth of July as folks head outside for barbecues and outdoor fun.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the start of the annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, though clouds should provide some relief for the thousands of runners pounding the hot pavement during the 10K.

The muggy summer heat will continue in metro Atlanta as the day goes on, eventually reaching a high of 90 degrees. By the late afternoon, scattered storms will start to roll in, leading to a possibility of lightning.

“If you’re out in the area — lakes rivers, and in neighborhood pools, keep in mind these scattered storms and listen to the thunder,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The storm coverage is expected to stay isolated into the evening when fireworks begin to light up the night sky, The chance of rain will drop to 30% by 9 p.m. with temperatures in the low 80s.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be almost identical to the holiday as people return to work. North Georgia is projected to have a high of 90, a low of 73 and a 40% chance of rain. Typical for the hot and humid summer months.

