Crime & Public Safety

Trash chute fire prompts partial evacuation of Midtown high-rise

A trash chute fire at the Tenth and Juniper building, located at 150 10th Street, resulted in residents being evacuated. JOHN SPINK / AJC
By
10 minutes ago

A fire in a trash chute of a Midtown Atlanta high-rise for seniors prompted the evacuation of its lower floors Wednesday.

Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Michael Roman said crews were called to the 10th & Juniper building near Piedmont Park around 6:30 a.m. and found smoke on the fourth floor coming from the trash chute. Firefighters then went into the basement and found an active fire in the trash compactor, he said.

Additional units were called, and the fire was quickly extinguished. About 30 to 40 residents were evacuated from the lower half of the building on floors that had light smoke, Roman said. The smoke was quickly ventilated out.

Only one resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, Roman said.

