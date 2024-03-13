Trash chute fire prompts partial evacuation of Midtown high-rise

A fire in a trash chute of a Midtown Atlanta high-rise for seniors prompted the evacuation of its lower floors Wednesday.

Atlanta fire Battalion Chief Michael Roman said crews were called to the 10th & Juniper building near Piedmont Park around 6:30 a.m. and found smoke on the fourth floor coming from the trash chute. Firefighters then went into the basement and found an active fire in the trash compactor, he said.

Additional units were called, and the fire was quickly extinguished. About 30 to 40 residents were evacuated from the lower half of the building on floors that had light smoke, Roman said. The smoke was quickly ventilated out.