THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Clear and cold with weekend snow possible in North Georgia

More sun and colder temperatures are expected Thursday ahead of a weekend that might see rare snow flurries in parts of North Georgia.

After an unexpectedly sunny Wednesday, metro Atlanta will have clear skies and bright sunshine throughout the day to offset lower temperatures that are closer to average for this time of year, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

“Getting out today, we are going to see a nice, bright sky, even more sunshine than what we ended up with on Wednesday when we still had a good bit of cloud cover,” Deon said. “Even with the sunshine around, temperatures are actually getting down to more seasonal levels.”