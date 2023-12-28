THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Clear and cold with weekend snow possible in North Georgia

More sun and colder temperatures are expected Thursday ahead of a weekend that might see rare snow flurries in parts of North Georgia.
After an unexpectedly sunny Wednesday, metro Atlanta will have clear skies and bright sunshine throughout the day to offset lower temperatures that are closer to average for this time of year, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
“Getting out today, we are going to see a nice, bright sky, even more sunshine than what we ended up with on Wednesday when we still had a good bit of cloud cover,” Deon said. “Even with the sunshine around, temperatures are actually getting down to more seasonal levels.”
Thursday’s high is 52 degrees and the low tonight will approach freezing, according to Deon.
No precipitation is expected until a weak atmospheric disturbance moves in on Friday, which Deon said will be even colder. That disturbance brings with it the possibility of snow flurries later Friday, although it has not been cold enough for any significant accumulation.
Snow has been a rarity in Atlanta over the past five years. The metro area last saw snow nearly two years ago when less than half an inch fell in January 2022, according to the National Weather Service. That minor snowfall was the first officially recorded snow since January 2018 and ended the second-longest snow drought in Atlanta’s history.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
