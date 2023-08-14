The other big case at the Fulton County Courthouse this week

BreakingNews
A media throng staked out the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday as District Attorney Fani Willis’ office began presenting its case regarding former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

A number of court proceedings are on hold or being conducted remotely this week as the grand jury considers indicting Trump and his allies.

But in a first-floor courtroom, jury selection continued as usual in the lengthy gang case against rapper Young Thug and his co-defendants. That trial, which began in January, is on pace to become the longest in state history. A series of delays, ranging from contraband being brought into court to jurors getting in trouble, have delayed proceedings.

One defense attorney was arrested, another had his laptop seized and a courtroom deputy was fired and jailed, accused of having an inappropriate romantic relationship with one of the defendants. There have also been multiple instances of drugs being brought into court, law enforcement officers scuffling with defendants and potential jurors being held in contempt for failing to show up to court.

Chief Judge Ural Glanville, who is presiding over the case, has yet to announce this week’s schedule amid the expected indictments and the downtown demonstrations that could follow.

“We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time,” he told defendants and attorneys last week.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of being a co-founder and leader of “Young Slime Life,” which prosecutors say is a criminal street gang based in south Atlanta. The rapper’s attorneys strongly deny the charges and say YSL, or Young Stoner Life is simply the name of the star’s record label.

Opening statements are likely still months away as jury selection continues to drag on.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

