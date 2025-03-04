Breaking: Atlanta Inspector General's Office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Teenage girl hospitalized after being shot several times in DeKalb home

By
30 minutes ago

A teenage girl was shot at a DeKalb County home early Tuesday when gunfire erupted and awakened residents in the quiet neighborhood, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called at about 12:10 a.m. to the 7000 block of Brecken Place, where several people were inside the home when the gunshots rang out, officials said. The residence is near the intersection of South Deshon Road and Stephenson Road.

At the scene, officers found the girl suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to the hospital, but a police spokesperson said they didn’t have an update on her condition late Tuesday morning.

“Police responded to the scene to investigate and are actively following up on leads,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact DeKalb police through the Tip411 app, or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by their tip.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

Three teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in connection a Jan. 25 shooting.

3 teens with alleged gang ties arrested in man’s shooting death in NW Atlanta

1h ago

2 women dead in murder-suicide at Cobb apartment complex, police say

Man killed, another injured in downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

The Latest

Three teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in connection a Jan. 25 shooting.

3 teens with alleged gang ties arrested in man’s shooting death in NW Atlanta

1h ago
UPDATE

Owner among 2 killed in shooting at SE Atlanta tire shop, police say

2h ago

14 convicted in federal dogfighting case based in South Georgia

Featured

State Sen. Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) speaks during a state Senate Ethics Committee hearing on election security at the Paul D. Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Harbin is the main sponsor of SB 120, which would withhold state funding or state-administered federal money to any public school or college that implements DEI policies. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight

A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.

City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed

The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.

Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks

It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.