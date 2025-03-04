Teenage girl hospitalized after being shot several times in DeKalb home

A teenage girl was shot at a DeKalb County home early Tuesday when gunfire erupted and awakened residents in the quiet neighborhood, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called at about 12:10 a.m. to the 7000 block of Brecken Place, where several people were inside the home when the gunshots rang out, officials said. The residence is near the intersection of South Deshon Road and Stephenson Road.

At the scene, officers found the girl suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to the hospital, but a police spokesperson said they didn’t have an update on her condition late Tuesday morning.