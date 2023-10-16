Teen arrested in killing of Paulding man during attempted dirt bike sale

Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre, 18, met with Joshua Alan Swink, 41, the owner of the bike, around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the residence near Hiram after he saw it advertised online, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

After the teenager arrived at Swink’s home on Shenandoah Drive, they got into a disagreement during the sale, according to the sheriff’s office. Vega-Aguirre then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the owner multiple times. Swink died at the scene.

According to authorities, Vega-Aguirre ran away and called for a rideshare service after the shooting. Deputies said the vehicle didn’t get far.

Credit: Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Paulding County Sheriff’s Office

“Thanks to some of our alert deputies, combined with witnesses giving an excellent description of Vega-Aguirre, our deputies were able to perform a traffic stop on the rideshare service vehicle before it left the county,” the sheriff’s office said.

Vega-Aguirre was booked into the county jail and is facing charges of felony murder, murder and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 770-443-3047.

