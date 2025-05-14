Crime & Public Safety
Boy, 11, in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting

The shooting was just south of Center Parc Stadium.
An 11-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot in southwest Atlanta, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. on the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive, just south of Center Parc Stadium and east of I-85. Officials said they were called to the area regarding a person who had been shot and found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police did not say how the boy was shot, and no other details on his medical condition or the status of the investigation were released Wednesday.

“Investigators with the aggravated assault unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said in a Tuesday statement.

Atlanta police initially provided the wrong age for the boy and on Wednesday said he was 11 years old.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

