Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say

Aric Flemister of Clarkston is accused of abducting the two women Saturday around 7 p.m., the Rockdale sheriff’s office said. Flemister got in the back seat of a car with his child’s mother in the driver’s seat and his mother in the passenger seat in the area of Quincey Crossing, the sheriff’s office said.

Though Flemister was holding the two women at gunpoint from the back seat, one was able to escape at a stoplight on Panola Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The second victim was located early Sunday morning when relatives helped sneak her out of the house where Flemister was holding her, the sheriff’s office said. The woman went to a DeKalb police precinct to report him.