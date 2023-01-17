ajc logo
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.

Aric Flemister of Clarkston is accused of abducting the two women Saturday around 7 p.m., the Rockdale sheriff’s office said. Flemister got in the back seat of a car with his child’s mother in the driver’s seat and his mother in the passenger seat in the area of Quincey Crossing, the sheriff’s office said.

Though Flemister was holding the two women at gunpoint from the back seat, one was able to escape at a stoplight on Panola Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The second victim was located early Sunday morning when relatives helped sneak her out of the house where Flemister was holding her, the sheriff’s office said. The woman went to a DeKalb police precinct to report him.

Officers located and arrested Flemister later Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon his arrest, officials discovered that Flemister already had an active warrant for another kidnapping that took place in 2021.

Flemister was booked into the DeKalb jail on charges of kidnapping, battery, stalking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a felony count of theft by taking, online jail records show. He remains in jail without bond.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

