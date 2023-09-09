SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Some storms ahead of fall-like weather

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
55 minutes ago
A few thunderstorms will pop up Sunday as highs dip just below average.

The morning will start off cool in the mid to high 60s in metro Atlanta. Showers are likely in the early hours, but they will remain scattered and will halt by around 8 a.m.

The late morning is projected to be mostly cloudy as temperatures start rising into the low to mid-70s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. Skies will start to clear a bit by noon, but clouds are expected to remain for most of the day.

A high of 85 degrees will settle by the late afternoon. The average for this time of year is 86 degrees.

With only 12 days left until fall, which begins Sept. 22, temperatures are finally starting to cool.

“By mid to late next week, we will have cooler than normal temperatures over much of the eastern U.S.,” Deon said Saturday.

A cold front moves in Wednesday, when a high of 83 degrees is expected. We’ll see a high of 79 degrees by Thursday. The cold front will leave metro Atlanta and the eastern United States feeling about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than normal, giving many of us a fall preview.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

