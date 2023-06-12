X

Stockbridge man convicted of killing older brother gets life in prison

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A Stockbridge man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty Friday of stabbing his brother to death and leaving his partially dismembered body in a bathtub for days.

Deangelo Daniel, 26, was convicted by a Henry County jury of murder and aggravated assault, according to Assistant District Attorney Megan Matteucci. The jury found that Daniel stabbed his older brother, 27-year-old Amouce Daniel, three times after an argument in the apartment they shared on Nova Circle in Stockbridge.

The incident took place in August 2020. Following the stabbing, Deangelo Daniel nearly cut off his brother’s arm before dumping his body in a bathtub, Matteucci said.

Deangelo Daniel asked a friend to help him dismember and dispose of his brother’s body, she said. Instead, the friend reported Daniel to the police. Investigators found the body where Daniel left it in the bathtub three days earlier, and it had begun to decompose.

Daniel has remained in custody at the Henry County Jail for nearly three years following his arrest. He is now awaiting a transfer to state prison to serve his life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
