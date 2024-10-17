Son of rapper T.I. arrested in Dunwoody for active warrant

The son of Atlanta-based rapper T.I. was arrested Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation in Dunwoody, police confirmed.
King Harris, 19, was pulled over after nearly colliding with a Dunwoody police cruiser as the two vehicles exited a gas station, officials told Channel 2 Action News. After the officer approached Harris’ BMW and ran his information, it was discovered he had a warrant from Pickens County for failure to appear, the news station reported.
An incident report obtained by Channel 2 also stated that the smell of marijuana was coming from Harris’ car and that he was armed with a gun on his hip.
At that point, the officer asked Harris to step out of the car so they could speak.
“Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him,” the incident report said.
Harris was booked into the DeKalb County Jail for the active Pickens warrant and released the following day. Officials did not say if he received a citation for the traffic violation.
According to online records, Harris is facing charges of DUI, speeding, and driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration in a August 2022 incident in Pickens. The recent warrant for failing to appear was filed in September.
Harris is the son of Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., professionally known as T.I. He has at times performed with his father, including a 2023 concert in Atlanta that celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to Dunwoody police for the incident report.
