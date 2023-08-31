Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning at the same parking deck in West Midtown where a 26-year-old woman was killed last month.

Shattered glass could be seen in the deck at the Mark at West Midtown on Bishop Street, and at least one vehicle took gunfire. Police responded around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was alert when he was taken to a hospital, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Late last month, Morgan Lawrence was found unresponsive in the parking deck after being shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information regarding her death has been released, and it was not clear if the two shootings were related.

The apartment building is located in Loring Heights, which borders the popular Atlantic Station development. Rent for a one bedroom apartments starts at $1,7000 a month. There was no security guard on duty in the parking deck when the shots were fired Thursday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.

