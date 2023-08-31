Exclusive
AJC poll: Georgia Republicans oppose gay marriage, support strict abortion laws

Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By
41 minutes ago
X

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning at the same parking deck in West Midtown where a 26-year-old woman was killed last month.

Shattered glass could be seen in the deck at the Mark at West Midtown on Bishop Street, and at least one vehicle took gunfire. Police responded around 2:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was alert when he was taken to a hospital, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Late last month, Morgan Lawrence was found unresponsive in the parking deck after being shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

ExploreWoman found shot to death in parking garage of Loring Heights apartment complex

No other information regarding her death has been released, and it was not clear if the two shootings were related.

The apartment building is located in Loring Heights, which borders the popular Atlantic Station development. Rent for a one bedroom apartments starts at $1,7000 a month. There was no security guard on duty in the parking deck when the shots were fired Thursday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year later, the future of the former AMC site remains up in the air 3h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
On the other side of Idalia, dry air and lower temps
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

6-month-old killed in targeted shooting at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump indictments roil Republicans in Georgia’s Senate
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump indictments roil Republicans in Georgia’s Senate
2h ago

Credit: custom

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

6-month-old killed in targeted shooting at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
2h ago
DeKalb woman sentenced for killing child’s father given house arrest amid appeal
16h ago
Decatur woman arrested after unprovoked stabbing at Gwinnett gas station
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
18h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top