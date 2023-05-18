‘Serial rapist’ found guilty in woman’s assault at Atlanta apartments

Dontrell Wiggins was found guilty by a jury of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault with the intent to rape, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment in the 2020 assault, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pallavi Bailey said. He is set to be sentenced Monday.

The victim and Wiggins had connected on social media on July 9, 2020, and met at an apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway. At some point, Bailey said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head.