‘Serial rapist’ found guilty in woman’s assault at Atlanta apartments

A woman took eight months to report to Atlanta police that she had been raped. On Thursday, her attacker was found guilty.
Dontrell Wiggins was found guilty by a jury of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault with the intent to rape, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment in the 2020 assault, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pallavi Bailey said. He is set to be sentenced Monday.
The victim and Wiggins had connected on social media on July 9, 2020, and met at an apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway. At some point, Bailey said he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s head.
According to the district attorney’s office, Wiggins “demanded oral sex” and the victim complied. He then continued to sexually assault the woman for approximately an hour, Bailey added.
Before leaving the location with the condom he used during the attack, he threatened to kill the victim if she went to the police, authorities said.
Fearing for her life and afraid that police would not believe her, she did not immediately report the incident. But months later, Bailey said the victim provided screenshots, text messages and a written statement to Atlanta police.
Almost a year after the attack, Wiggins was taken into custody. Officials said he was also linked to another rape that took place at the same apartment complex. Details on that incident were not provided.
“A serial rapist was brought to justice because of the incredible courage shown by the victim of this unspeakable act,” said district attorney Fani Willis. “Her efforts working with our office have ensured that a dangerous predator will not be able to victimize anyone else.”
