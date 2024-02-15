Security a concern as Mays High School students return to class after shooting

“They don’t feel safe ... and after this? What do you expect kids to do when they’re tired?” he asked. “Obviously, they’re not being protected here. Obviously, they’re not being protected on the streets. So what are we doing to make these kids feel safe so they don’t feel like they gotta come and retaliate?”

Atlanta Public Schools officials vowed to increase the law enforcement presence at the school.

“We have the assistance of the Atlanta Police Department, and we’re going to be very visible,” schools police Chief Ronald Applin said Wednesday night. “We’re going to be very noticeable on campus ... In the hallways, outside as you come into the school — very visible so that we can make sure that they feel a lot more comfortable (Thursday) when they come to school.”

Akien Williams, vice president of the Parent Student Teacher Association, said the school doesn’t normally have issues with gun violence but that there are security protocols in place. He said leaders are working to combat student involvement in gun violence by developing methods for early intervention.

“Yes, fights are going to happen. However, as a society, as a community, how can we make sure that our young folks are not bringing guns to the school, and (can) resolve issues more peacefully?” he said. “That’s our ultimate goal. We cannot, as a community, turn a naked eye to this. Mays High School needs your support.”

