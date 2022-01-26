Roswell man charged with breaking into 10 vehicles in past year

A 30-year-old man is in custody in connection with at least 10 vehicle break-ins dating to February of last year, Roswell police announced Wednesday.
“An observant witness and a well-coordinated police response” is what led to the arrest of Dequan Hutchins of Roswell, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the Harbor Landing Apartments just after 3 a.m. Friday after a resident saw a suspicious man looking into cars, the release said. Responding officers recognized Hutchins and his vehicle as he was leaving the area.
Police spotted Hutchins’ vehicle again — this time unoccupied — in a nearby neighborhood on Teal Court, according to the release. Officers then set up surveillance and waited on him to return. During that time, police found at least one more car that had its window smashed and interior ransacked.
By 4:45 a.m., Hutchins was taken into custody without incident, police said. At the time, authorities said he was in possession of a window-breaking device.
Hutchins was booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with one count of entering auto, three counts of financial transaction card theft and five counts of financial transaction card fraud. Additional charges are likely to be filed as the investigation continues, police said.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be provided by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
