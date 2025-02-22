Rapper Yung Joc ‘hurting,’ reveals 3 kids killed in Atlanta fire were family

Atlanta-born rapper and radio show host Yung Joc said he is devastated after his brother recently lost three young children in an Atlanta apartment fire.
During a Friday show of Streetz 94.5 Morning Takeover, Yung Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson, shared he attended a candlelight vigil Thursday evening outside of the charred apartment. He said he and his family didn’t only gather because of the fire but also because it would have been the middle child’s second birthday.
“I’m hurting. My family is hurting. My brother is hurting. His girlfriend is hurting,” he said into a microphone.
The children — 4-year-old Jhacari, 1-year-old Xyla and 9-month-old Xhalia White — died after being taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Country Oaks Apartments in Atlanta’s Fairburn Mays neighborhood. A fire spokesman said the children and their father were helped out of the unit by a neighbor before firefighters arrived.
They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the children were pronounced dead, the fire spokesman said. The neighbor refused medical transport.
Credit: Ben Hendren
Credit: Ben Hendren
During Friday’s radio show, which has been hosted by the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star for the past several years, Robinson said the reality of the situation hasn’t yet hit his family.
“In the moments when it’s time to make preparations, that’s when you start — the reality starts to sit on you a little," he said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser was created for the mother of the children, Jahda White. By Saturday, just over $29,000 toward its $40,000 goal had been raised.
