ajc logo
X

Police suspect foul play in woman’s death at Buckhead home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A woman was found dead in her Buckhead home Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta officers were called to a home on Paces West Terrace in a gated neighborhood off West Paces Ferry Road, the news station reported.

Police told Channel 2 they believe foul play is involved.

Atlanta police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Sunday to provide more information on the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cole Burston

Gridlock Guy: Getting the ‘too bright’ out of headlights and a question on hazards3h ago

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group, dies at age 90
2h ago

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett shares early thoughts on Ohio State, C.J. Stroud
21h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
1h ago

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
1h ago

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Briefs: WSB-TV’s schedule goes back to normal Monday after runoff; Cumming’s Kelli...
22h ago
The Latest

‘Get closer to your kids’: Family, friends remember slain 12-year-old
16h ago
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
18h ago
Woman arrested in crash that killed 10-year-old, father in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Brendan Moran

US soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup
17h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
10h ago
Dinosaurs, Breakfast with the Grinch and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top