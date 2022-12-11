Police suspect foul play in woman’s death at Buckhead home

A woman was found dead in her Buckhead home Saturday night, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Atlanta officers were called to a home on Paces West Terrace in a gated neighborhood off West Paces Ferry Road, the news station reported.
Police told Channel 2 they believe foul play is involved.
Atlanta police will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Sunday to provide more information on the incident.
