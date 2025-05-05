Police seek public’s help after 19-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting

In early January, police blocked off a section of a southwest Atlanta neighborhood for hours as they searched for a suspect wanted in a teenager’s shooting death. However, no one was arrested.
Four months later, police are asking for the public’s help in locating Markius Gillepsie who they said was wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 homicide in the city’s West End neighborhood.
Officers were called to a home on Holderness Street just before 3 p.m. that day and found 19-year-old Ashton Jackson unresponsive after being shot once. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
On Monday, police shared photos of Gillepsie in hopes of locating him. No further details have been released about the circumstances around the incident.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
