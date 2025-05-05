Police seek public’s help after 19-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting

In early January, police blocked off a section of a southwest Atlanta neighborhood for hours as they searched for a suspect wanted in a teenager’s shooting death. However, no one was arrested.

Four months later, police are asking for the public’s help in locating Markius Gillepsie who they said was wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 homicide in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home on Holderness Street just before 3 p.m. that day and found 19-year-old Ashton Jackson unresponsive after being shot once. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.