Police seek public's help after 19-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police blocked off Holderness Street in the West End neighborhood to investigate a fatal shooting. Jan. 6, 2025 (Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta police blocked off Holderness Street in the West End neighborhood to investigate a fatal shooting. Jan. 6, 2025 (Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
37 minutes ago

In early January, police blocked off a section of a southwest Atlanta neighborhood for hours as they searched for a suspect wanted in a teenager’s shooting death. However, no one was arrested.

Four months later, police are asking for the public’s help in locating Markius Gillepsie who they said was wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 homicide in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Explore19-year-old killed in SW Atlanta shooting; suspect remains at large

Officers were called to a home on Holderness Street just before 3 p.m. that day and found 19-year-old Ashton Jackson unresponsive after being shot once. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

On Monday, police shared photos of Gillepsie in hopes of locating him. No further details have been released about the circumstances around the incident.

Atlanta police on Monday asked the public for help in locating Markius Gillepsie, who officials said was wanted in connection with a teen's shooting death on Jan. 6, 2025.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Powder Springs police arrested two people in connection with a triple stabbing that left one person dead on Sunday, authorities said. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

