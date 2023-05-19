BreakingNews
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
Police searching for 2 men suspected of robbing SW Atlanta sports store

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Two men are wanted on armed robbery charges after they stole money and merchandise at gunpoint from a southwest Atlanta sporting goods store, authorities said.

Investigators released photos Friday of the two men accused of robbing Hibbett Sports at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The incident took place May 13 just before 7:30 p.m., according to Atlanta police.

The suspects entered the store brandishing handguns and demanding money, police said. After getting the store’s cash and grabbing some merchandise, the men tried to leave but were blocked from the exit by a store employee.

The confrontation ended when the suspects forced all of the employees, including the one at the door, into the back of the store, according to police. The men then fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officials did not share the value of the cash and merchandise lost, but said the investigation remains open and asked for help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

