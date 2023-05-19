Police searching for 2 men suspected of robbing SW Atlanta sports store

Investigators released photos Friday of the two men accused of robbing Hibbett Sports at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The incident took place May 13 just before 7:30 p.m., according to Atlanta police.

The suspects entered the store brandishing handguns and demanding money, police said. After getting the store’s cash and grabbing some merchandise, the men tried to leave but were blocked from the exit by a store employee.