Police: Drunken driver hits patrol car on I-20, hurts officer inside

Squad car was sitting in a lane as officer worked a different early-morning traffic accident.
Atlanta police are investigating a crash on I-20 that injured an officer early Sunday, authorities said. A driver hit the police officer's car, was given a field sobriety test and taken into custody on charges of DUI less safe and reckless driving. (AJC 2020)
By
33 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after their patrol car was struck by a suspected drunken driver on I-20, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. as officers were working a previous traffic accident on the westbound lanes of the interstate near Capitol Avenue.

Explore2 arrested after deadly Forest Park shooting linked to rival motorcycle gangs

According to police, the driver of a 2025 Toyota Camry collided into the back of the occupied patrol car, which was blocking one of the westbound lanes. The officer, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

At the scene, law enforcement detained the driver, Racine Joseph, who “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” police said.

After a field sobriety test, police said Joseph was taken into custody. He was charged with DUI less safe, reckless driving and other traffic offenses, authorities said.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A runway equipment issue is causing delays Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

