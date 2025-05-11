An Atlanta police officer was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after their patrol car was struck by a suspected drunken driver on I-20, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 4 a.m. as officers were working a previous traffic accident on the westbound lanes of the interstate near Capitol Avenue.
According to police, the driver of a 2025 Toyota Camry collided into the back of the occupied patrol car, which was blocking one of the westbound lanes. The officer, who was not publicly identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
At the scene, law enforcement detained the driver, Racine Joseph, who “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” police said.
After a field sobriety test, police said Joseph was taken into custody. He was charged with DUI less safe, reckless driving and other traffic offenses, authorities said.
