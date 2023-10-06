Police agencies team up to keep Braves games safe, even for Phillies fans

Much like the Atlanta Braves, Cobb County law enforcement agencies are no strangers to the playoffs.

And when the Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League Division Series beginning Saturday, various police agencies will be there to make sure the crowds are safe. That means extra Cobb officers, deputies and firefighters — plus those from other agencies — will be on hand.

“Our message is that the Cobb County police department and all of our partners are going to be vigilant,” Chief Stuart VanHoozer said at a Friday afternoon press conference.

Fans attending the games on Saturday and Monday should expect to see a heavier police presence in the area, county leaders said. Uniformed officers will be visible and ready to respond. Firefighter crews will also be on hand, possibly to assist with crowd control if businesses in the Battery get overpacked, Chief Bill Johnson said.

Law enforcement agencies have gotten plenty of practice at keeping large events safe: The Braves advanced to the playoffs in five previous seasons at Truist Park and won the World Series in 2021.

Those attending are asked to do their part to keep the games safe for everyone, police leaders said. Alert someone in uniform of anything unusual, Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb police said. Plan ahead and know where exits are in case of an emergency.

“I hope the Philly fans that come to Atlanta enjoy the game, enjoy the beautiful stadium,” VanHoozer said. “But don’t be too mad when you fall to our Braves.”