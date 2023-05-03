X

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Twelve people were arrested Wednesday at a Morrow home as the result of a yearlong investigation into drug activity and other crimes, police said.

Morrow police Sgt. Richard Beard said the Jonesboro Road residence has been a pain point for the city for quite some time, describing the dilapidated brick ranch as “the nastiest house I’ve been in.”

“We’ve had numerous drug arrests, stolen vehicles, shooting, fleeing from the police, DUI (involving) drugs all over the last 12 months from this residence,” Beard said, adding “this has been a nemesis of ours.”

On Wednesday morning, a SWAT team with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrived with a warrant to search the home. They entered at about 7 a.m. and found 11 adults inside and one person living in a shed out back, according to Beard. All were arrested on various drug-related charges, some on outstanding warrants, he said.

While no guns were found, investigators said they spent much of the morning cataloguing suspected drugs. There was a large police presence at the home, located across the street from the Morrow Plaza strip mall and within 1,000 yards of the entrance to Clayton State University.

“We’re pulling out marijuana, possible heroin, fentanyl, LSD, that’s all that we’ve identified so far,” Beard said from the scene. “As you can see, the condition of the residence is unsavory. We’re going to do our best to condemn the location today.”

One of those arrested, Marcus Bullard, was subletting rooms in the home to multiple people, he said. The names of the others arrested were not released.

