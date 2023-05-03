Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes

While no guns were found, investigators said they spent much of the morning cataloguing suspected drugs. There was a large police presence at the home, located across the street from the Morrow Plaza strip mall and within 1,000 yards of the entrance to Clayton State University.

“We’re pulling out marijuana, possible heroin, fentanyl, LSD, that’s all that we’ve identified so far,” Beard said from the scene. “As you can see, the condition of the residence is unsavory. We’re going to do our best to condemn the location today.”

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

One of those arrested, Marcus Bullard, was subletting rooms in the home to multiple people, he said. The names of the others arrested were not released.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.