On frigid Atlanta night, man dies after accidentally setting himself on fire

An unhoused man who lived under a bridge in southwest Atlanta died Saturday night after accidentally lighting himself on fire amid freezing temperatures, officials said.

Crews responded around 9:15 p.m. to the I-75 southbound ramp near South Central Avenue after getting calls about a man who was on fire, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said.

“On arrival, firefighters found a Hapeville Police Officer, a bystander, and one male victim with severe burns and no signs of life,” she said.