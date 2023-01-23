ajc logo
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry and breezy start to the week

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

It’s going to be a bright, sunny day in Atlanta Monday, a welcome change after a soggy Sunday.

“We are done with the rain for now. You will need those long sleeves and, yes, the sunglasses because it is going to be a bright and beautiful day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Temperatures will stay chilly throughout the day, with a projected high in the upper 40s. It’ll feel even cooler than that, though, as sustained winds of about 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph make it feel like the mid-30s, Deon said.

“So hang on to your hats if you’re going to be out and about as we go through the day,” she said.

The wind will ease by evening, but temperatures will drop quickly overnight. Some areas will be in the 30s as early as 8 p.m., according to the forecast.

“It is going to be a cold night. You’ll want to crank up the heaters, get those extra blankets. You will need them, at least for the start of the day on Tuesday,” Deon said.

Clear, dry conditions will stick around through most of Tuesday, but clouds will start to gather later in the day as a line of widespread rain moves in from the west.

Temperatures will warm up as the rain sets in Wednesday, with some heavy at times and possible storms in store.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

