Man to serve 15 years in death of woman pushed from Lamborghini in Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The man investigators say forced a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death on an Atlanta street pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office said this week.

Alfred Megbuluba was sentenced to serve 15 years for the death of Catherine Khan, 28. Megbuluba, previously charged with Khan’s murder, pleaded to a lesser charge along with two counts of financial transaction card theft and theft by taking, the DA’s office said. Investigators say Megbuluba used Khan’s credit cards after she fell from the car.

Megbuluba was driving on Oct. 10, 2021, when he got into a fight with Khan, investigators have said. According to witnesses, Khan was thrown out or pushed from the car at Peachtree and Piedmont roads. Khan, who lived in Snellville, died from her injuries.

Witnesses said she appeared to be arguing with Megbuluba in the Lamborghini shortly before the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Audio of 911 calls indicate witnesses said Khan was breathing but unconscious immediately after falling from the car.

Megbuluba, of Lilburn, was arrested Oct. 18, 2021.

On both a Facebook page dedicated to Khan and a GoFundMe page created after her death, friends and family shared memories of the woman remembered as kind and charismatic.

“Hi, this is Catherine’s mom, Elizabeth. I just want to thank everyone for the kind words, memories and pictures of my sweet baby girl,” her mother wrote in a Facebook post days after her death. “It is such a comfort knowing how much she was loved.”

