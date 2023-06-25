Man struck and killed by train in DeKalb County

A man was hit and killed by a CSX train in DeKalb County on Saturday night, Channel 2 Action News reports.
After receiving a call about the hit, police officers say they arrived at East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Kelton Drive in Tucker. Once there, investigators with the traffic specialist unit and CSX found a dead man next to the tracks.
The victim has not been identified, and an investigation remains open.
