Man steals gold, jewelry from Dahlonega gold mine

Authorities are continuing to search for a man who allegedly stole large amounts of gold, jewelry and other valuables from the Crisson Gold Mine in Dahlonega. (Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 28 minutes ago

Authorities are continuing to search for a man who allegedly stole large amounts of gold, jewelry and other valuables Thursday from the Crisson Gold Mine in Dahlonega.

A man walked into the mine on Morrison Moore Parkway about 4:30 p.m. and also stole cellphones and money from employees, according to a news release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was last seen near Cavender Creek Road. He was described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5-10, and weighing about 225 pounds. The man wore a Cincinnati Bengals puffy black jacket, according to the news release.

The man might be armed and dangerous, deputies said in the release.

If you have any information about the man or the incident, please call investigator Sterling Cole at 706-482-2622.

