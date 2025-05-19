Crime & Public Safety
Man shot in head at Midtown apartment complex near Georgia Tech

Argument at high-end off-campus housing leads to incident, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot in the head at off-campus student housing near Georgia Tech on Sunday evening. (Courtesy Channel 2 Action News)

By
1 hour ago

A man was shot in the head amid an argument at an off-campus student apartment building near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta.

Police got a call about the shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday. It happened at The Connector Apartments on Spring Street, a couple of blocks from Georgia Tech’s campus. The complex caters to students offering high-end off-campus housing.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was breathing but unconscious, officials said, and he was rushed to a hospital. An update on his condition has not been provided.

The victim’s name or age has not been released, and it’s not clear if he was a student at Georgia Tech.

Police said he was “arguing in the hallway,” which led to the shooting.

No other details have been released by police.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

