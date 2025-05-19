Man shot in head at Midtown apartment complex near Georgia Tech

A man was shot in the head amid an argument at an off-campus student apartment building near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta.
Police got a call about the shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday. It happened at The Connector Apartments on Spring Street, a couple of blocks from Georgia Tech’s campus. The complex caters to students offering high-end off-campus housing.
When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was breathing but unconscious, officials said, and he was rushed to a hospital. An update on his condition has not been provided.
The victim’s name or age has not been released, and it’s not clear if he was a student at Georgia Tech.
Police said he was “arguing in the hallway,” which led to the shooting.
No other details have been released by police.
