Man shot in head at Midtown apartment complex near Georgia Tech

A man was shot in the head amid an argument at an off-campus student apartment building near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta.

Police got a call about the shooting just before 7 p.m. Sunday. It happened at The Connector Apartments on Spring Street, a couple of blocks from Georgia Tech’s campus. The complex caters to students offering high-end off-campus housing.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was breathing but unconscious, officials said, and he was rushed to a hospital. An update on his condition has not been provided.