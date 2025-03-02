Man receives 40-year sentence for stabbing deputy during Fulton jail intake

After being found guilty, Parham, 43, was then sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to online records.

“I commend the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for the conviction of Richard Parham,” Labat said in a statement Sunday. “This verdict sends a clear message that violence against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated. I want to personally acknowledge the bravery and resilience of Deputy Clarence Houston, who has demonstrated tremendous strength throughout his recovery and continues to serve the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office with dedication.”

On Sept. 4, 2022, Parham was arrested by Atlanta police on multiple counts of terroristic threats, as well as felony obstruction by threats of violence against police officers, authorities said.

Credit: WSBTV Videos Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms

Officials said he also faced a traffic charge of emerging from an alley, driveway or building without stopping to yield. According to court records, Parham was allegedly driving a golf cart on the sidewalk when an officer asked for his identification and he resisted arrest.

“During that incident, (the) defendant made threats to the arresting officer’s life,” the court records stated.

The next morning, at about 7:30 a.m., Labat said the deputy went to complete his processing and was attacked. According to the court records, Houston was stabbed in the chest and neck after he opened Parham’s cell, resulting in a nondisplaced sternal fracture and permanent scar on his neck.

Parham was also found guilty of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of dangerous weapon by an inmate. On Sunday, Labat called the attack a “violent assault.”

“We are grateful for his service and remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting him and all members of our team,” Labat added. “The safety and security of our team and those in our custody remain our highest priority. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of those who serve and protect our community every day.”

Parham was previously arrested several times between 2010-2016 on charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, giving false information, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to county jail records.