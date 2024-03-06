Man pleads guilty to killing father, stabbing mother, brother in Alpharetta

Police were called that day regarding a domestic disturbance and a person with a knife at a home on Nathan Circle. When officers arrived, Eric Chuong met them at the door covered in blood.

He told authorities that he and two of his family members had been stabbed. Andrew Chuong was found dead, while Phang had stab wounds to her chest.

Police were told Austin Chuong had left, but he was quickly captured behind the home with the help of a Johns Creek police K-9 team. He did not have a weapon but had cuts on one of his arms.

The trial in Fulton County started Monday with jury selection. Chuong pleaded guilty on the second day of witness testimony.

During opening statements Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Jazmin Willingham said Austin Chuong entered his brother’s room with a bat and hit him, knocking out three of his teeth. When their parents heard the altercation, they entered the room to try to break it up. The father escorted Austin Chuong out of the room, while Phang went to take Eric Chuong to the hospital, Willingham said.

Willingham told the jury that Phang came back inside and saw Austin Chuong on top of his father stabbing him repeatedly. When she tried to break it up, Willingham said Austin turned on her and began to stab her.

The defendant represented himself in court after dismissing his attorneys before the trial began. He told the jury Tuesday that he did not kill his father and doesn’t know who did, but he did admit to hitting his brother with a bat after they had been arguing about their parents’ “crumbling marriage.”

“Austin Chuong did not murder his father. I did not murder my father and I did not stab my mother,” he said during opening statements.

The state is recommending the maximum sentence of 86 years in prison as part of the guilty plea.