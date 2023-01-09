Man kills father, injures mother in double stabbing at Cumming home, cops say

Deputies were called to a home in Cambria Estates, a gated subdivision in Cumming, on Sunday night after getting reports of a stabbing, Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news release. One of the homeowners, Dr. John Boswell, 65, was found stabbed to death, and his wife was seriously injured.

Investigators quickly determined the suspect was the couple’s son, 36-year-old Catlin Tyler Boswell of Chatsworth, according to Freeman. He left the house before the deputies arrived, but investigators were able to figure out what car he was driving.