Man kills father, injures mother in double stabbing at Cumming home, cops say

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Fatal victim was medical doctor at practice in Alpharetta

A North Georgia man was arrested overnight after authorities said he stabbed both of his parents at their Forsyth County home, killing his father and sending his mother to the hospital.

Deputies were called to a home in Cambria Estates, a gated subdivision in Cumming, on Sunday night after getting reports of a stabbing, Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a news release. One of the homeowners, Dr. John Boswell, 65, was found stabbed to death, and his wife was seriously injured.

Investigators quickly determined the suspect was the couple’s son, 36-year-old Catlin Tyler Boswell of Chatsworth, according to Freeman. He left the house before the deputies arrived, but investigators were able to figure out what car he was driving.

Within two hours of the stabbing call, Catlin Boswell was taken into custody by Dalton police and Whitfield County sheriff’s deputies in northwest Georgia, Freeman said. The Forsyth sheriff credited the quick work to his uniform patrol division, major crimes division and crime scene units.

Catlin Boswell was booked into the Forsyth jail, where he remains without bond.

“Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth,” Freeman said. “The fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension.”

Freeman did not detail the injuries to Catlin Boswell’s mother, but credited her survival to “the professional and rapid work by our 911 center colleagues and the Forsyth Fire and EMS.”

Boswell, a medical doctor, was a clinical pathologist at a practice in Alpharetta, according to professional licensing records.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

