Man killed in fire at personal care facility in DeKalb, officials say

Crews were dispatched about 10:45 p.m. to the 5000 block of Hidden Hills Trace near Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story residential building fully engulfed with heavy flames and were told a man was trapped inside.

They attempted a rescue inside the Redan facility but found the victim dead on the second floor, Daniels said. The man’s identity was not released.

Officials said they were unsure how many people lived at the building, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.