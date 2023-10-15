BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-75

Man killed in fire at personal care facility in DeKalb, officials say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
44 minutes ago
X

A man was killed Saturday evening after a fire broke out at a personal care facility in DeKalb County, officials said.

Crews were dispatched about 10:45 p.m. to the 5000 block of Hidden Hills Trace near Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story residential building fully engulfed with heavy flames and were told a man was trapped inside.

They attempted a rescue inside the Redan facility but found the victim dead on the second floor, Daniels said. The man’s identity was not released.

Officials said they were unsure how many people lived at the building, but no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-7535m ago

Credit: AP

Banged-up Bulldogs welcome bye week before facing Florida
3h ago

Credit: Vino Wong / AJC

Gridlock Guy: A primer for rushed motorists’ pedestrian encounters
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Poll: Who do you want to win the World Series?
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Poll: Who do you want to win the World Series?
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
Palestinians in Atlanta worry about relatives in Gaza
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 1 killed, several injured in crash on I-75
35m ago
GBI: Man wanted for shooting K-9 in Bartow fatally shot by officers in DeKalb
23h ago
Cops: Suspect in Gwinnett woman’s murder may have killed before
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top