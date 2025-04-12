Crime & Public Safety
Man killed in early-morning shooting in DeKalb County

A man was killed early Saturday morning in a DeKalb County shooting, police said.

Authorities were called to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s who had collapsed.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, died of his injuries, officials confirmed.

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting occurred near a food mart in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive, a short walk from where the victim was found and just east of I-285, according to police.

Investigators said they processed the area outside the market and collected evidence.

No information was released about what led to the incident.

