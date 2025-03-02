Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man killed, another injured in downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

A man was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted in downtown Atlanta on Friday night, police said.
A man was killed and another was injured after gunfire erupted in downtown Atlanta on Friday night, police said.
By
38 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a double shooting in downtown Atlanta left a man dead and another person injured.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded near the intersection of Kimball Way and Decatur Street for a person shot.

After getting to the scene near Underground Atlanta, officers were told that a person had just arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. The officers then found the victim at the hospital, who was reported to stable after being shot, police said.

While canvasing the scene, officers found a second victim near 50 Lower Alabama Street, located a few blocks away to the southeast.

That 23-year-old man, shot several times, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.

The names of both shooting victims were not released. A motive is unclear, and no other details were provided by police about what led to the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

After an officer was shot and a suspect injured during a SWAT standoff, a Clayton County police officer blocks off a section of Summer Chase Drive early Wednesday.

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man injured in shootout with Clayton police identified

East Point police offer $2K for help finding who shot, killed 38-year-old man

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

The Latest

A fallen tree destroys a section of a home on Matilda Place in Atlanta on Feb. 16. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

National Weather Service staff cuts may put lives at risk, meteorologists say

3-year-old on dirt bike dies in crash involving SUV, DeKalb police say

Ex-chief of staff for Cobb sheriff convicted of making false statements

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake