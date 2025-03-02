Man killed, another injured in downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

Police are investigating after a double shooting in downtown Atlanta left a man dead and another person injured.
At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded near the intersection of Kimball Way and Decatur Street for a person shot.
After getting to the scene near Underground Atlanta, officers were told that a person had just arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. The officers then found the victim at the hospital, who was reported to stable after being shot, police said.
While canvasing the scene, officers found a second victim near 50 Lower Alabama Street, located a few blocks away to the southeast.
That 23-year-old man, shot several times, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.
The names of both shooting victims were not released. A motive is unclear, and no other details were provided by police about what led to the gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Police deadly force cases must be investigated, say Dickens, City Council
Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake