Man gets life in 2022 triple shooting that left 2 friends dead in Cobb

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was recently found guilty of killing two of his friends in a triple shooting in Cobb County, officials said Thursday.
Lester Piercefield, 29, was convicted Dec. 14 of two counts of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the 2022 incident. He received two consecutive life sentences without parole and an additional 25 years, the Cobb District Attorney’s Office said.
On July 11, 2022, the sole survivor of the shooting called police to an apartment on Westwood Place around 4:20 a.m. Officers located the woman outside the unit suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She was able to provide officials with a description of the gunman, according to the district attorney’s office.
When officers entered the apartment, officials said they found Jeremy Davis, 27, and Lena Wolfe, 24, dead. Davis was a father to two young boys and Wolfe was a mother of three.
“It takes an especially evil and heartless man to slaughter two parents and attempt to kill a third. ... It is sickening that these five boys are left only with memories of their mom and dad,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said.
The investigation uncovered that Piercefield was friends with Davis and Wolfe, and they had been together prior to the killings. Piercefield and Wolfe took Davis to the Westwood apartment, which belonged to the surviving victim, around 2:30 a.m. and then left the complex, authorities stated.
At around 4:10 a.m., Piercefield and Wolfe returned “unannounced and for reasons unknown,” the district attorney’s office said. The two went into Davis’ bedroom and gunfire went off shortly after.
The surviving victim went to check on the three, but Piercefield then turned the gun on her, shooting her twice in the eye, according to law enforcement. Piercefield fled the apartment complex shortly before the woman called 911.
The district attorney’s office said Piercefield used two guns and fired at least eight rounds. All three victims were unarmed.
Piercefield was arrested a day after the shooting with the help of the Paulding County SWAT team.
He also faces murder charges in a double homicide in South Carolina, according to the district attorney’s office. No details on that homicide have been released by officials in Cobb.
