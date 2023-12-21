Man gets life in 2022 triple shooting that left 2 friends dead in Cobb

When officers entered the apartment, officials said they found Jeremy Davis, 27, and Lena Wolfe, 24, dead. Davis was a father to two young boys and Wolfe was a mother of three.

“It takes an especially evil and heartless man to slaughter two parents and attempt to kill a third. ... It is sickening that these five boys are left only with memories of their mom and dad,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said.

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

The investigation uncovered that Piercefield was friends with Davis and Wolfe, and they had been together prior to the killings. Piercefield and Wolfe took Davis to the Westwood apartment, which belonged to the surviving victim, around 2:30 a.m. and then left the complex, authorities stated.

At around 4:10 a.m., Piercefield and Wolfe returned “unannounced and for reasons unknown,” the district attorney’s office said. The two went into Davis’ bedroom and gunfire went off shortly after.

The surviving victim went to check on the three, but Piercefield then turned the gun on her, shooting her twice in the eye, according to law enforcement. Piercefield fled the apartment complex shortly before the woman called 911.

The district attorney’s office said Piercefield used two guns and fired at least eight rounds. All three victims were unarmed.

Piercefield was arrested a day after the shooting with the help of the Paulding County SWAT team.

He also faces murder charges in a double homicide in South Carolina, according to the district attorney’s office. No details on that homicide have been released by officials in Cobb.