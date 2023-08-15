Man found shot inside vehicle near Central Park in Old Fourth Ward

A man was found shot inside a vehicle on a busy street alongside Central Park in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday, authorities said.

Police responded to a person shot call around 2:25 a.m. in the 400 block of Central Park Place in the Old Fourth Ward. The area is located just outside the southwest corner of the park near Angier Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man, who was not publicly identified, in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and his injuries are said to be serious, according to authorities.

Channel 2 Action News reported that the victim is a taxi driver, but police only confirmed that the vehicle had the markings of a taxicab. As of late Tuesday morning, investigators had not interviewed the man due to his injuries.

A motive was not provided and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

