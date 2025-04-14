Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Man found dead in Rockdale lake after running from deputies, officials say

Driver flees traffic stop, jumps in water to evade police
By
1 hour ago

A man has been found dead in a Rockdale County lake after he ran away from a traffic stop early Sunday, officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a driver in the area of Old Salem and Underwood roads near Salem Lake. The driver, whose name has not been released, got out of the vehicle and took off running, prompting a chase, officials said.

Authorities have not said why they pulled over the man or why they think he ran.

The man went into the lake in an attempt to evade deputies, the sheriff’s office said. He swam across the lake and then reentered the water, refusing to get back out.

Deputies eventually lost sight of him, and a water search was initiated.

“Due to low visibility and unsafe conditions, the search was paused until daybreak,” officials said.

When the sun rose, the search resumed with the help of Rockdale fire and emergency services, as well as the Department of Natural Resources. By 7 p.m., the man’s body was recovered from the lake.

No other details have been released by authorities.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A man was found dead outside a home in Rockdale County after being shot, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ID man found shot to death in front yard of Rockdale home

Man accused in Clayton shotgun killing jailed after fall during SWAT standoff

Horse that died in downtown Atlanta recently purchased at auction, official says

The Latest

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight fatal shooting at the Woodlands at Cascade complex, formerly known as Hidden Village, off of Childress Drive SW on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man shot to death at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

47m ago

Suspect dead in shooting rampage that killed 2 Covington Walmart co-workers

1h ago

Atlanta board upholds firing of officer after Taser use contributed to deacon’s death

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.