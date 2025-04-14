A man has been found dead in a Rockdale County lake after he ran away from a traffic stop early Sunday, officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a driver in the area of Old Salem and Underwood roads near Salem Lake. The driver, whose name has not been released, got out of the vehicle and took off running, prompting a chase, officials said.

Authorities have not said why they pulled over the man or why they think he ran.