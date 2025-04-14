A man has been found dead in a Rockdale County lake after he ran away from a traffic stop early Sunday, officials said.
Around 2:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a driver in the area of Old Salem and Underwood roads near Salem Lake. The driver, whose name has not been released, got out of the vehicle and took off running, prompting a chase, officials said.
Authorities have not said why they pulled over the man or why they think he ran.
The man went into the lake in an attempt to evade deputies, the sheriff’s office said. He swam across the lake and then reentered the water, refusing to get back out.
Deputies eventually lost sight of him, and a water search was initiated.
“Due to low visibility and unsafe conditions, the search was paused until daybreak,” officials said.
When the sun rose, the search resumed with the help of Rockdale fire and emergency services, as well as the Department of Natural Resources. By 7 p.m., the man’s body was recovered from the lake.
No other details have been released by authorities.
