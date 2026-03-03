Metro Atlanta 3 charged in Brookhaven shootout that killed rival gang members, police say A deadly shootout at a Brookhaven apartment complex left two rival gang members dead last weekend, according to police. Now three people have been charged.

By Shaddi Abusaid 46 minutes ago Share

Authorities have charged three people in connection with a deadly shootout that left two people dead last weekend at a Brookhaven apartment complex. Police announced the arrests of two teenagers and a 20-year-old on Sunday afternoon, nearly a week after two young men were gunned down in a shooting investigators believe was “rooted in rival street gang violence.”

Brookhaven police said they were called to the complex in the 1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way about 11:20 p.m. on March 22. Officers arrived to find arrived to find a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old with gunshot wounds, both of whom died of their injuries. The 17-year-old was identified Sunday as Adrian Martinez-Ramirez, a suspected member of the “Parke Town North” gang, according to police. The 20-year-old was identified as Alfredo Jr. Vargas, who investigators believed to be in the rival gang “Getting Money Everyday.” Police said both people were likely shooting at each other when they were killed. “Evidence at the scene indicated a significant exchange of gunfire involving multiple parties,” Brookhaven police Lt. Carlos Nino said.

Detectives determined the deadly double shooting “was the result of a deliberate attack carried out by rival street gang members,” Nino said.